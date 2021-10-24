Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

It’s understood a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been shot dead and five others wounded following a shooting in Kagiso, in the west of Johannesburg.

As the suspect fled the scene, he then randomly opened fire onto the street. It’s understood the street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.