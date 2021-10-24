Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting
It’s understood a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.
CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been shot dead and five others wounded following a shooting in Kagiso, in the west of Johannesburg.
As the suspect fled the scene, he then randomly opened fire onto the street. It’s understood the street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby.
The police’s Brenda Muridili said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.
#sapsGP Kagiso shooting incident leaves six dead and four injured. A gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour. On the suspects way out he is alleged to have continued to shoot randomly. NPhttps://t.co/FOKLh8IxRt pic.twitter.com/caPWISNYbPSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 24, 2021
