Go

Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

It’s understood a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.

Seven people have been shot dead and five others wounded following a shooting in Kagiso, in the west of Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News
Seven people have been shot dead and five others wounded following a shooting in Kagiso, in the west of Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been shot dead and five others wounded following a shooting in Kagiso, in the west of Johannesburg.

It’s understood a gunman entered a house in the area and shot the owner, his girlfriend and a neighbour.

As the suspect fled the scene, he then randomly opened fire onto the street. It’s understood the street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA