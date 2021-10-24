Malema's scathing attack on ANC, DA ahead of local government elections EFF leader Julius Malema showed no restraint while expressing his disdain for the ANC and DA when addressing supporters in Kraaifontein. Cyril Ramaphosa

Julius Malema

John Steenhuisen

2021 elections

Elections 2021

Local Government Elections 2021 CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema showed no restraint while expressing his disdain for the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA) when addressing supporters in Kraaifontein. With the local government elections just eight days away many parties are using this weekend to scramble for last minute votes ahead of the municipal polls on 1 November. Malema concluded his Western Cape campaign trail at the Blue Ridge Sports Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. #EFF pic.twitter.com/zQqcSAaeqt EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2021

Malema repeatedly launched several scathing attacks against ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being a puppet.

“Remember, Nicky Oppenheimer agreed that he donated money to CR17 so that Cyril Ramaphosa can become a president. They bought him in advance. That's why the guy looks so tired and boring because he's not himself. They write a script for him!"

He also took jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen, saying “If it was not for us, a lot of people wouldn't know that John Steenhuisen only has matric but because he's a white male they look at him and think ‘ah! The best...’"

A confident Malema added that the upcoming election would be an unequivocal success for his party, albeit a painful day for his opposition.

THE WEALTHY MUST SUBSIDISE THE POOR

In his address, Malema said residents living in the affluent Camps Bay should also subsidise the poor.

This follows statements he made while addressing supporters in September, when he said those living in the upmarket area of Sandton should pay a wealth tax to indigent citizens and that this would ensure equal distribution of the country’s wealth and resources.

