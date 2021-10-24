Go

King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF

While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindeybo and EFF leader Julius Malema in Mandela Park, Mthatha. Picture: EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindeybo will be rolling around his kingdom in a new set of wheels, thanks to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

King Dalindyebo was a distinguished guest at a rally held by the EFF in Mandela Park, Mthatha on Sunday as part of its campaign for the local government elections.

He also told them that leader Julius Malema had said he would gift him a brand new ML (presumably Mercedes Benz) SUV.

King Dalindyebo thanked Malema for the gift.

This isn't the first time the king has publicly announced his support for an opposition party.

In 2013, he officially joined the Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Helen Zille. At the time, he had spoken out against then-President Jacob Zuma, saying he and his community had been in the "frying pan" of the Zuma regime for too long.

