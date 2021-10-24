GP education department urges parents to help distressed pupils during exams

Pupils have had to contend with the realities of the pandemic including hybrid learning, loss of staff to COVID-19 and adhering to safety measures for months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has appealed to parents to help distressed pupils who are battling to cope with the pressure of exams.

In just three days’ time, thousands of matriculants will sit for final exams under strict COVID-19 regulations for the second year in a row.

It’s been especially hard for those who advanced to matric this year from grade 11 due to the disruptions.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on the department’s en psychological support is being provided.

“Unfortunately, during this period, it’s a period when we receive lots and lots of stressed calls from parents and learners and we are quite thrilled that we’ve extended our relationship with Childline so that all those that feel pressurised can call Childline.”

Lesufi urged pupils to conduct themselves with honesty during the exams.

