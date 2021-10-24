Gauteng Education Department confident of matric exam readiness

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said invigilators and monitors had been sourced from their head office, districts and other education stakeholders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s all systems go for the 2021 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Matriculants will be sitting for their final examinations from Wednesday.

The department has given an update on the state of readiness for examinations as well as the progress of learner placements for 2022 online admissions.

He said this was to ensure that the processes relating to conduct, administration and management of the examination was fair, credible and run with integrity.

In 2020, the mathematics paper two and physical sciences paper two were leaked, resulting in a probe by the Department of Basic Education's national investigating task team.

