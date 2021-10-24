DA support in Gauteng waning while Herman Mashaba makes inroads: Poll

The poll showed that the DA's support in Gauteng has waned but reveals that the party’s former mayor, Herman Mashaba, could be making inroads.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has belittled small parties and independent candidates as ineffectual and called on people to vote for his party instead.

A poll published by News24 on Saturday showed that the DA's support in Gauteng had waned.

It revealed that the party’s former mayor, Herman Mashaba, could be making inroads in the province.

The poll predicted that, if half of the registered voters came out to vote in the local government elections on 1 November in Johannesburg, the ANC could get 41%, the DA 25% and Action SA 16%, outperforming the EFF’s expected 11%.

Emfuleni caucus leader Tebogo Tlhokwe said he had encountered people who wanted to vote for Mashaba, who led a coalition government with the EFF after the 2016 elections.

“For us, Herman Mashaba might be a little bit of a challenge because he came up with tangible changes, but now where he went wrong is where he allowed the EFF to get too much into the values of us as the DA. Where we govern, we want to instil values, we want to be realistic, so he gave in too much to the EFF.”

Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor in 2018 after Helen Zille returned to the party’s national leadership as chairperson of the federal council.

Mashaba previously defended a contract that the city awarded to fleet company Afrirent after the company allegedly paid money into an EFF slush fund.

