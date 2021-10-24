Go

UPDATE: New COVID-19 infections show decline

New daily COVID-19 infection numbers continue to decrease with just 449 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

People line up at the People's Park Cafe next to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for their COVID-19 vaccinations on 23 July 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
28 minutes ago

This brings the caseload since the start of the outbreak in South Africa to 2,919,332.

23 people have unfortunately succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 88,914.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 88 cases followed by the Western Cape with 82 cases and the Free State accounting for 67 of new cases.

The past 24 hours has also seen 32 hospital admissions.

