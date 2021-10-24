UPDATE: New COVID-19 infections show decline

New daily COVID-19 infection numbers continue to decrease with just 449 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

This brings the caseload since the start of the outbreak in South Africa to 2,919,332.

23 people have unfortunately succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 88,914.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 88 cases followed by the Western Cape with 82 cases and the Free State accounting for 67 of new cases.

The past 24 hours has also seen 32 hospital admissions.