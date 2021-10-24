City Power explains why it won't load shed Joburg despite Eskom's directive

On Saturday, Eskom announced the return of power cuts following unforeseen breakdowns from its ageing and unreliable infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said it will not cut Joburg residents’ power despite Eskom's directive of scheduled stage 2 load shedding that has been extended to Tuesday morning.

The blackouts were initially expected to last until Monday morning, but the power utility announced that, following the loss of the Koeberg unit 1, power cuts would resume between 9 pm and 5 am on Monday and Tuesday.

City power said they recently signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with Kelvin power station which gives them extra capacity.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this extra capacity would help cushion the inconvenience of load shedding.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are not load shedding as per Eskom’s directive. As City Power, we have signed an extension of power purchase agreement with Kelvin power station with gives us up to 220Mkw capacity to basically offset at least stage 1 and 2 imposed by Eskom.”

