City of Johannesburg slams Eskom, rejects latest scheduled loadshedding While Eskom has committed to rolling blackouts until Monday, the City of Johannesburg has hit back at the power utility saying it rejects the latest scheduled loadshedding. Eskom

City Power

Loadshedding

Blackouts JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has committed to rolling blackouts until Monday, the City of Johannesburg has hit back at the power utility saying it rejects the latest scheduled loadshedding. The city recently secured additional power supply capacity of 220MW from the privately-owned Kelvin Power Station that qualifies it for an exemption from stages 1 and 2 of loadshedding. Mayor Mpho Moerane described Eskom's planned loadshedding in the city as an unwarranted decision that could not be left unchallenged on behalf of the people of Johannesburg. For Immediate release Media Statement



23 October 2021



JOBURG REJECTS ESKOM LATEST SCHEDULED LOADSHEDDING#WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/JlgokPtZDw Mpho Moerane (@mphomoerane) October 23, 2021 City Power has also tweeted that it will not be loadsheeding as per Eskom’s directive. #JoburgServices#KeepingLightsOn



Were currently not loadshedding. City Power customers are urged to report power interruptions and any other electricity related queries:



https://t.co/ntuSCWvBMT

@CityPowerJhb

0860 562 874 ^DR pic.twitter.com/sAhCBWjnHh @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 24, 2021

RETURN OF BLACKOUTS

Eskom had announced the return of power cuts from 9pm on Saturday through to 5am on Monday.

The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.

"This has required us to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very low levels. To ensure adequate reserves for the week ahead, it is necessary to preserve the remaining emergency reserves and to replenish as much as possible before Monday," it added.

"Over the past week there have been multiple breakdowns and trips, including those at Tutuka, Kriel, Hendrina, Kusile, Arnot and Kendal power stations. While some of these units have already returned to service, this has required us to utilise extensive emergency generation reserves to supplement capacity during the week. These now need to be replenished in order to increase available capacity for the week ahead."

Read the full statement here:

#POWERALERT 1



Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday in order to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead pic.twitter.com/A4GcceBSTY Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.