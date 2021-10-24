Go

Cele launches Western Cape safer season

More than 150 new vehicles were handed over to 16 clusters in the province, and a long-awaited mobile police station for the Makhaza precinct was unveiled.

Police minister Bheki Cele launched the Western Cape safer season on 24 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.
Police minister Bheki Cele launched the Western Cape safer season on 24 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police minister Bheki Cele has launched the Western Cape safer season and country in blue initiative, in Khayelitsha this weekend.

More than 150 new vehicles were handed over to 16 clusters in the province, and a long-awaited mobile police station for the Makhaza precinct was unveiled.

“Law enforcement agencies showcased their capabilities and state of readiness for the looming festive season period,” the police’s Novela Potelwa said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA