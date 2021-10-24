Cele launches Western Cape safer season
More than 150 new vehicles were handed over to 16 clusters in the province, and a long-awaited mobile police station for the Makhaza precinct was unveiled.
CAPE TOWN - Police minister Bheki Cele has launched the Western Cape safer season and country in blue initiative, in Khayelitsha this weekend.
“Law enforcement agencies showcased their capabilities and state of readiness for the looming festive season period,” the police’s Novela Potelwa said.
#sapsWC Western Cape #SaferFestiveSeason Launch in Khayelitsha. A total of 155 new vehicles were handed over to the 16 clusters. A mobile police station for Makhaza policing precinct was unveiled at the event. NPhttps://t.co/FyxWisWR7y pic.twitter.com/Gf9DmKZ5q1SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 24, 2021
