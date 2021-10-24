Brazen thieves strike satellite police station making off with guns

Thieves have made off with guns after attacking a satellite police station at Sir Lowry’s Pass in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Thieves have made off with guns after attacking a satellite police station at Sir Lowry’s Pass in the Western Cape.

The town, along the N2 highway is about 60km north of Cape Town.

It was at around 9pm when three armed robbers pounced on the station.

The police's Andre Traut said two officers were held at gunpoint, adding “they disarmed the police members and fled with two 9mm service pistols, three cellular telephones and a laptop computer. The members were fortunately not injured during the incident."

POPCRU CONDEMNS ATTACK

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) released a statement on Sunday saying it was incensed by the latest spate of attacks on police stations.

“This brazen attack is part of a continued sequence of attacks targeted at law enforcement officers across different provinces, having left many officers either injured or deceased. They take place at a time when the criminal justice cluster is faced with many internal challenges, including understaffing and the lack of sufficient resources in efficiently servicing communities, and therefore further fuelling avoidable tensions between the two.”

It said this necessitated a concerted effort to urgently address difficult interactions between police and some communities.

It added, “Any attack on police stations is an attack on the community, as it diminishes the communities’ and law enforcement agencies’ capacity to defend and fight off criminality. It is always in the best interest of all parties to work together in keeping our communities as safe spaces, and in this regard, we call for improved community-policing relations as a basis for joint efforts to end crime.”

CALL FOR INFORMATION

No arrests have been made and the Hawks are investigating.

Any person who can shed light on the circumstances of the matter, or who can assist police to trace the suspects is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

