ANC to investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KZN - Mabuza

As the 1 November polls approach, the governing party is hoping to put aside division and claims of candidate list manipulation in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Deputy President David Mabuza said the party would investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mabuza was on his second day of campaigning in the province where he led a door-to-door campaign in Ladysmith.

Mabuza has promised that the ANC national executive committee would deal decisively with the allegations, in an effort to appease voters who have raised concerns.

“All disputes that have been resolved, they will be attended to immediately after the election and anyone who will be found on the wrong side will be disciplined. So, there’s no one who is going to dodge that process. If the people say ‘we want this leader’, we must listen to our people.”