When municipalities fall apart, businesses close down - Steenhuisen

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has heavily criticised the collapse of a number of municipalities in South Africa in recent years.

He told supporters at the party’s final elections rally in Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square that it’s also bad for business.

Steenhuisen painted a bleak picture of the state of local government.

He said collapsing municipalities were not only bad for those who live there, but they also held no hope for the future.

“When a municipality falls apart like that, it’s only a matter of time before the local businesses start closing down or moving elsewhere.

"And this is happening all across the country as we speak. It’s not just a few big factories, like Clover in Lichtenburg which we saw on the news, it’s hundreds of small businesses and micro-enterprises that would struggle to break even at the best of times.

"But now throw in the world’s worst governing party plus a very poorly-managed pandemic, and it becomes almost impossible to keep your business afloat.”

Steenhuisen said this would leave many people, including young people, without jobs.

The DA is set to continue campaigning next week and it is hoping to make inroads into Gauteng’s metros as well as in smaller, rural municipalities.