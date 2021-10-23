WATCH LIVE: Democratic Alliance hosts final rally ahead of polls

The DA is the first of the big three parties to have its final rally ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is expected to address his first major in-person event since the start of COVID-19 lockdown last year.

The "we can get things done" rally will be held at Mary Fitzgerald Square in central Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

The DA is the first of the big three parties to have its final rally ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

About 2,000 people are expected to attend the hybrid event.

DA MP and spokesperson Cilliers Brink said it would also be streamed online.

"It's been a really long time of restricted activity under the COVID-19 lockdown, it's been difficult reaching out to people, communicating our message. We've had to rely a lot on social media and virtual events. But it just doesn't feel the same if it's not in person. And so, we are looking forward to electrifying da supporters and getting our message out there loud and clear."

The DA has had one of the longest campaigns of all the parties.

Steenhuisen previously said the party was hoping to improve on the 20.7% share of the vote it got in the national elections in 2019.

