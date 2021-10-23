Two men arrested after 11 people found in captivity in Soweto

The suspects, aged 20 and 23, were handcuffed after police raided the facility in Meadowlands where 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces were being held captive.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two Ethiopian nationals in connection with the kidnapping of 11 people who were found at a storage facility in Soweto on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the search for one of the men who was abducted from Harare last week led detectives to Soweto after the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the safe release of the person.

The two men were expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Monday and would then be transported to the Western Cape to face more charges.

