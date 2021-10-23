Stage 2 power cuts to hit SA from 9pm on Saturday to 5am on Monday

The power utility said this was due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the return of power cuts from 9pm on Saturday through to 5am on Monday.

"This has required us to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very low levels. To ensure adequate reserves for the week ahead, it is necessary to preserve the remaining emergency reserves and to replenish as much as possible before Monday," it added.

"Over the past week there have been multiple breakdowns and trips, including those at Tutuka, Kriel, Hendrina, Kusile, Arnot and Kendal power stations. While some of these units have already returned to service, this has required us to utilise extensive emergency generation reserves to supplement capacity during the week. These now need to be replenished in order to increase available capacity for the week ahead."

