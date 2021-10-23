Go

'Rich or poor, you must go to the university free of charge' - Malema

Julius Malema took several jabs at the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance while addressing supporters at the Blue Ridge sports field in Kraaifontein on Saturday afternoon.

FILE: EFF party leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in the Madibeng Municipality in the North West on 8 October 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
KRAAIFONTEIN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised free education, jobs, the quelling of nepotism and assurance of good governance should voters trust the red berets with their ballots.

“Whether you are rich or poor, you must go to the university free of charge,” he told the crowd.

He said he will help those in impoverished communities.

“Cape metro is government. Sassa is government. How can government give me money and say I’m poor? The same government comes back to take money in the name of water and electricity. It’s a contradiction that must be stopped.”

Some supporters said they looked forward to casting their ballots on 1 November, as they believe the red berets will bring change.

