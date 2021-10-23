'Rich or poor, you must go to the university free of charge' - Malema

“Whether you are rich or poor, you must go to the university free of charge,” he told the crowd.

He said he will help those in impoverished communities.

“Cape metro is government. Sassa is government. How can government give me money and say I’m poor? The same government comes back to take money in the name of water and electricity. It’s a contradiction that must be stopped.”

Some supporters said they looked forward to casting their ballots on 1 November, as they believe the red berets will bring change.

