'Rich or poor, you must go to the university free of charge' - Malema
Julius Malema took several jabs at the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance while addressing supporters at the Blue Ridge sports field in Kraaifontein on Saturday afternoon.
KRAAIFONTEIN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised free education, jobs, the quelling of nepotism and assurance of good governance should voters trust the red berets with their ballots.
Malema took several jabs at the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance while addressing supporters at the Blue Ridge sports field in Kraaifontein on Saturday afternoon.
#EFF Thousands are gathered at the Blue Ridge Sports Field. Malema is promising free education should potential voters trust his party with their votes.
