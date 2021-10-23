Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show.

JOHANNESBURG - Grilled chicken brand Nandos has announced the termination of its five-year sponsorship of broadcaster Gareth Cliff's Burning Platform show following a racist incident.

Cliff hosted a discussion on politics and the upcoming elections with DA Leader John Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane in which Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.

He also went on to say that nobody cared about Rakhivhane's lived experiences of racism as a black person in South Africa.

"I don't think that many people are interested. In fact, the IRR [Institute of Race Relations] has shown us endless reports of people who say that racism is at the bottom of their list of priorities and concerns," Cliff said.

Steenhuisen nodded in agreement with Cliff's statements.

When they try to talk over you and tell you that your experiences as a black woman in South Africa do not matter. Racism is structural and even operates at a municipal level. The literal definition of black lives dont matter. pic.twitter.com/i2KcVzjcCd Mudzuli Rakhivhane (@mudzy_r) October 22, 2021

The video sparked immediate outrage when it made its way to social media, with many calling for Nandos to do something.

Some even called for a boycott of the brand.

l cant influence anyone to Stop buying Nandos but l can certainly Stop myself from ever buying Nandos!!

We keep tolerating nonsense but l think, its time.. l am done!!



its sad becoz l actually liked Nandos the chicken bt this thing of Racism, l cant have that anymore !! pic.twitter.com/dOuYcT62bq Dr Ghost (@James_StPat999) October 23, 2021