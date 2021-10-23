Medical experts ask that science lead the fight against COVID-19

The appeal was made during a discussion to debunk the myths and misconceptions around COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Medical experts have reiterated the importance of science leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Science of South Africa, in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in South Africa, on Friday hosted a discussion to debunk the myths and misconceptions around COVID-19.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) stressed that COVID-19 was "not just the flu".

“What we know is that we’ve had five million [cases] more than we should have. It is nothing like the flu.”

Karim said their role as scientists was to put the information out there for people to see.

THE LATEST FIGURES

56 more people have died in South Africa due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll since the start of the outbreak to 88,891.

517 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours which brings the caseload to 2,918,883.

Most new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 124 cases followed by the Western Cape at 90 cases and the Free State with 86 cases.

The past 24 hours has also seen 32 hospital admissions nationwide.