Good's CT mayoral candidate wants action after PP findings into Winde, Bredell Good mayoral candidate Brett Herron says there needs to be strong action after WC Premier Alan Winde and MEC Anton Bredell were found guilty of ethics breaches. Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Anton Bredell CAPE TOWN - Good mayoral candidate Brett Herron says there needs to be strong action after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC Anton Bredell were found guilty of breaching the Executive Ethics Act and the Executive Ethics Code. The latest findings were contained in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's update on several investigations on Friday. Mkhwebane report: @Our_DA Winde, Bredell breached executive ethics code



Her report indicated that Herron lodged a complaint last year into issues at the Oudtshoorn Municipality that dated back to 2019.

It's understood Bredell failed to act in an appropriate and timeous manner when several allegations of maladministration, fraud, corruption, and financial misconduct were brought to his attention.

Herron claimed that Bredell, instead, suggested the municipality be placed under administration.

He said Winde and Bredell placed the DA's interests above the interests of good governance.

"Heads should roll. Anton Bredell should now resign. This is the second time he's been found guilty of breaching the Executive Ethics Code, and the president must determine and file a report with the National Council of Provinces relating to Premier Alan Winde's breach of the Executive Act."

Mkhwebane's found Winde's actions were not in accordance with the Constitution when he supported the conduct of the MEC.

PARTIES WILL RESPOND IN TIME

Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the MEC received the public protector's report more than an hour after it was distributed to the media.

"The MEC finds the timing and the release of her decision without providing him with the report first, rather interesting. The MEC will now study the report and get legal advice he may consider necessary, where after he will be in a position to respond on the report."

Winde's spokesperson, Cayla Murray added that the premier would be considering the report's content and seeking legal advice before commenting further.

