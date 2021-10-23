Five more years: Mantashe asks voters to keep ANC in power in Mabhida region

Gwede Mantashe told supporters how the ANC wants to ensure that social grants continue to be paid to intended beneficiaries.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has appealed to residents of the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal to give the party another five-year extension to continue with its programmes.

Mantashe was speaking at the Msunduzi Sub-region’s Siyanqoba rally at Edendale sports ground.

The ANC has deployed Mantashe to the Moses Mabhida region in a move to garner support ahead of the 1 November municipal elections.

“The economic state of a household must not determine the state of development yengane [of a child]. Umntwana maka develop irrespective of the economic status of the home. Sinikeni i-extension, siqhubeke nale programme [give us an extension so we continue with this programme].