DA’s Steenhuisen asks voters to resist ‘emotional appeals’ at November polls

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has painted a picture of the party as the only rational choice for the 1 November local government elections.

Addressing the DA’s final rally in Johannesburg, Steenhuisen said voters should resist emotional appeals for their votes and should not vote for independents or smaller parties because they were not able to keep the EFF or the ANC out.

The party’s federal chairperson Ivan Meyers earlier called on supporters to vote DA to “hit the reset button” on their towns.

About 2,000 people filled Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square for the event. The DA is the first of the big three parties to have its final rally ahead of the 1 November local government elections.

Meyer said the DA had a strong track record in good governance and service delivery, adding the party was “committed to do more”.

He blamed the ANC’s cadre deployment policy for the looting of public money and the lack of water, electricity, proper sanitation and refuse collection, as well as potholes.

The DA is the only party with open tender processes where it governs because we do not tolerate corruption.



Today here at our #GetThingsDoneRallywe will detail how we will continue fighting corruption in towns and cities.



Its time for corruption-free vibes.#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/2V1ZFAQKiU Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 23, 2021

PARTIES RUSH TO FINISH CAMPAIGNS

It is exactly eight days to go before the municipal elections on 1 November and leaders of political parties will be out in various areas to ensure they reach as many supporters as they can.

325 political parties are taking part in the polls with at least 60,000 candidates contesting for seats in 278 municipalities.

In Johannesburg, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is embarking on what is called a Soweto constituency motorcade convoy.

The convoy will visit all wards in the region to encourage supporters to vote for the party.

Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leaders are in Soweto and will start their campaign at the Hector Pieterson memorial site in Orlando East by launching its Gauteng manifesto.

The launch will culminate with commemoration day events for former party leader Zeph Mothopeng who died on this day in 1990.

At the same time, the Abantu Batho Congress is launching its election manifesto in Thokoza Park in Moroka while Action SA takes its campaign to Eldorado Park.

