WATCH LIVE: The weekend starts early with Joburg Day with 947

The biggest bi-annual music extravaganza in South Africa is now under way.

JOHANNESBURG - The first hybrid format of Huawei Joburg Day with 947 has kicked off on Friday afternoon.

As the biggest bi-annual music extravaganza in South Africa, this time around lucky listeners are able to enjoy the event in person as VIPs, while others can get their groove on free on 947.co.za or listen live on 947.



The line-up includes Nasty C, DBN Gogo, Shekhinah, Prince Kaybee Goldfish, who will be joining the show from San Diego, DBN Gogo and Shekinah.

WATCH: Huawei Joburg Day with 947

