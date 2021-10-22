The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has called on the nation to hold the ANC to its promises, warning that if the governing party really was too big to fail and did not let South Africa down, then the country would fail too. Mbeki – who has been visibly absent from the ANC’s campaigns from the time he was recalled in 2008 until 2019 – spent last night engaging with business professionals as he campaigned for the governing party ahead of the local government elections. During his speech, he criticised the declining quality of party members and the lack of capacity in departments at local government. He pointed out that when it comes to roping in resourceful roleplayers - including the private sector – most are willing to assist steer the country in the right direction, only to be failed by government.

With Khayelitsha residents pleading for the ANC to deliver on its many promises, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the party is on a renewed path to deliver quality services to all South Africans. Ramaphosa visited Western Cape communities yesterday ahead of the upcoming elections.

Some Kayamandi residents in Stellenbosch say they are willing to give the EFF a try, claiming they have been failed by other political parties. EFF leader Julius Malema started off his three days of rallying in the Western Cape yesterday with a visit to Kayamandi where he urged the community to give the red berets a chance to ensure change. Although he was almost two hours late, hundreds of residents waited in a field waiting to hear what he had to say.

It's been almost 48 hours since four brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and there's still no confirmation around their whereabouts. The boys -- aged between 6 and 15 -- were being driven to school when two vehicles blocked the R37 on Wednesday morning. Seven suspects, dressed in white overalls and armed with rifles, started firing shots and forced the children into one of the vehicles but they left the driver behind.

Thousands of workers in the metal and engineering sector affiliated to Numsa are expected back at work from today after the union reached a wage agreement with employer body, Seifsa. The metalworkers union announced yesterday it had accepted a 6% wage increase for three years, bringing an end to the crippling 3-week-long strike in the sector. Workers downed tools earlier this month demanding an 8% salary hike.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says government has not set a target for the number of teenagers they would like to see getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because adults remain the priority for now. Phaahla made the comments at the OR Tambo Health Centre in Diepsloot yesterday, where he was monitoring the rollout of jabs. Phaahla also tried to clarify questions around consent, confirming that unaccompanied minors can get the COVID-19 vaccine but he said that parents were encouraged to accompany their children.

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court is expected to hand down judgment today in the trial against multiple murder accused former Tembisa constable, Nomia Ndlovu. She is accused of orchestrating the murders of several family members including that of her sister. It's alleged she received over R1.4 million from policies.

Eleven suspects accused of holding 3 cabinet officials hostage at St George's Hotel in Irene will apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court this morning. They're part of the 53 former uMkhonto weSizwe combatants who face kidnapping charges after blocking Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and deputy minister Thabang Makwetla from leaving the venue. They had been meeting to discuss grievances and complaints by the vets.

The Independent Electoral Commission says ActionSA sought to be treated differently to other political parties when it demanded its full name be registered on the ward ballot paper after failing to do so when it was given the chance. The commission told the Electoral Court that it would be overseeing an unfair election if it were to review its decision to leave out ActionSA's name after it failed to submit an abbreviation as required for the ballot paper.

The NPA says it will look into claims by former President Jacob Zuma that prosecutor Billy Downer gave confidential information to a journalist. Zuma has opened a case at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station, claiming that Downer has broken the law. Downer has been representing the State in Zuma's corruption case and the former president has been trying to have him removed.

The state capture commission says former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser was given ample opportunity to give evidence before the commission. It has responded to Fraser's claims that acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo denied him access and refused him the opportunity to interview witnesses who implicated him.

In international news, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the current climate situation was "a one-way ticket for disaster" and stressed the need to "avoid a failure" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital after being advised to rest and cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US law enforcement officers said Thursday.

Masiphumelele residents: ‘Why should we vote? We have nothing’ - Masiphumelele residents are no longer interested in politicians and their promises as South Africa prepares for the local government elections. More than 6,000 people were left homeless and others placed in temporary tin houses after a fire ravaged 1,000 homes in December last year. The residents that Eyewitness News spoke to said that the government had failed them because they were still in a desperate situation, 10 months later.

ActionSA vs IEC: Electoral Court reserves judgment - New political party ActionSA argued in the Electoral Court on 21 October 2021 following the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission to omit the party name from ballot papers ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

