Still no sign of four Limpopo brothers nearly 48 hours after their kidnapping

The family still has no idea where they could be and the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown.

CAPE TOWN - It's been almost 48 hours since four brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and there's no clue as to where they are.

The boys, aged between 6 and 15, were being driven to school when two vehicles blocked their way on the R37 on Wednesday morning.

Seven suspects, dressed in white overalls and armed with rifles, started firing shots and forced the children into one of the vehicles, but they left the distraught driver behind.

It's been two agonising days for the friends and loved ones of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti.

The family still has no idea where they could be and the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown.

Family lawyer, Philip Smit, said that it had been an extremely difficult time, especially for the parents who have pleaded for their sons' safe return.

“The family is in distress and under extreme traumatic stress for their four sons.”

The Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School has taken to social media to plead with the public to help bring the boys home.

A picture posted on Thursday shows learners and teachers on a field kneeling in prayer for their safe return.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.