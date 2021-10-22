Savanna supply runs dry, so you can't drink it

One tavern owner based in Tembisa said that he had ordered 10 cases of the cider, but only four cases had arrived in the space of a month, with reluctant promises of another delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Several liquor traders in Gauteng have told their customers that there would be a shortage of all Savanna cider variants, with a Spar liquor outlet in Midwater in KwaZulu-Natal indicating that the shortage could last for four to six months.

The Spar Tops outlet has put up a sign telling customers of the shortage.

One tavern owner based in Tembisa said that he had ordered 10 cases of the cider, but only four cases had arrived in the space of a month, with reluctant promises of another delivery.

"We were told by company [Distell] representatives that there will be a shortage, but they didn't specify the reason. This is going to be a problem for the festive season if that's true," said the tavern owner, who did not want to be identified.

Eyewitness News tried to reach out to Distell, the manufacturer and distributor of the beverage, to get confirmation on whether or not there was a shortage of supply of Savanna ciders in South Africa, but had received no response by the time of publishing

This would be Distell’s first setback in their sales for Savanna in South Africa, but in 2019, the JSE-listed company, through the Savanna Cider social media account, responded to complaints of a shortage in Nairobi, Kenya saying, that it was partly due to importation regulations at that time.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.