PP: Undue delay by auditing regulator in tackling ‘Please Call Me’ complaint

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector has ruled in favour of Nkosana Makate, who alleged that the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) failed to attend to his complaint on time.

Makate, who is involved in a much-publicised dispute with Vodacom over the “Please Call Me” product, took his fight to the Public Protector alleging undue delays by the auditing regulator in dealing with his complaint against Vodacom’s auditors.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her team briefed the media about various investigations on Friday.

Makate had lodged a complaint with the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditing to probe the audit firm that looked into Vodacom’s finances.

The Public Protector’s investigation focused on whether there was an undue delay by the regulator to investigate and finalise the investigation into Makate’s complaint, and whether such conduct constituted maladministration.

The Public Protector found that, indeed, there was an undue delay on the part of the board to finalise its investigation into Makate’s complaint.

The regulator also failed to allocate the file to the investigator within a reasonable time and this was only allocated after nearly two years.

To remedy the maladministration and improper conduct, the finance minister and the chairperson of the IRBA board must take note of the remedial action.

