On campaign blitz in WC, Ramaphosa says ANC busy fixing badly-run municipalities

Khayelitsha residents want the ANC to step up and provide them with better basic services.

"We need more police," one resident said.

The ANC president said that they wanted to build better communities so that people could enjoy better quality lives.

"We want to fix our municipalities," Ramaphosa said.

In Mamre, residents called for more opportunities to develop the youth, among other issues.

"They must build houses for our young children who've been waiting for houses long time ago," a resident said.

Some residents said that they were unsure who to vote for but urged those who would take over the reins at ward level to regularly interact with communities, not only come election time.

