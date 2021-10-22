Go

No improvement in eSwatini crisis since SADC envoy's arrival - Pudemo

Citizens have been protesting against his rule and officials said at least 28 people have lost their lives, while schools remain shut. The people's United Democratic Movement's Wandile Dludlu.

Barricades are seen in a road during a protest in Mbabane, on 21 October 2021. At least 80 people were injured in Eswatini on 20 October 2021, a union leader said, as security forces cracked down on escalating pro-democracy protests in Africa's last absolute monarchy. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Eswatini's largest opposition party said that there were no signs of improvement in the kingdom even after the arrival of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) envoys.

The delegation is expected to meet with King Mswati III, who has rejected calls to reliquish power.

Citizens have been protesting against his rule and officials said that at least 28 people had lost their lives, while schools remain shut.

The People's United Democratic Movement (Pudemo)'s Wandile Dludlu: “We are on the brink of something dramatic. The police and soldiers are roaming the streets, indiscriminately shooting people with live ammunition in townships and across the country. Generally, this situation of the last two days, it's been the situation in the last three months,” Dludlu said.

