Masiphumelele fire victims protest, demand electricity in temporary homes

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes when a devastating fire ripped through the community last December have demanded their temporary accommodation be connected to electricity with immediate effect.

Scores of fire victims took to the streets on Thursday to voice their dissatisfaction about poor service delivery and a lack of adequate housing.

Residents claimed that politicians flocked to the township following the blaze and made a number of promises that they had failed to keep.

They said that included in these promises, affected families were told that they would receive houses after three months and now there were rumours that homes would only be built in 2023.

Months after the fire, no work has been done on the site that's said to be earmarked for permanent housing.

Residents living in temporary accommodation have complained about having no electricity and using outdoor toilets that don't work properly.

Community leader Lunga Mathambo discussed some of their other demands: "The people deserve to know when proper houses for the fire victims will be built as per the promises of the government. The City of Cape Town must provide temporary units for the remaining victims who haven't received their homes to date."

