KZN DA eyes election victory in uMngeni Local Municipality

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has held its final elections campaign rally in Howick and said it was ready to govern its first municipality in the province.



The party is the official opposition in the uMngeni Local Municipality and is hoping to take over after the 1 November polls.

The DA said it gets things done and that it had gained voters’ trust in parts of KZN.

The DA has 10 seats in uMngeni Local Municipality, and two more seats would see the party in charge.



The party said it started campaigning for the polls long before the IEC’s announcement on elections.

Provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the DA was confident that it would run this municipality.

“We’ve been on the ground, we’ve been active. Even during COVID, we took to telephones, we’ve got our support base on the ground and I think now is the right time for us to put it together for uMngeni.”

Rodgers maintained that the party has a credible record in governance and that it would deliver services to communities even after 1 November.

