KZN ANC calls for swift police action after former chair Zibuse Mlaba killed

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was devastated to learn that its former deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Zibuse Mlaba, had been murdered.

The party said that he was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Thursday morning while opening his office in Cato Ridge.

It is understood that the 65-year-old died on the scene.

The party said that it was deeply disturbed by Mlaba's killing, referring to the crime as an assassination.

The party's Nhlakanipho Ntombela: "We call on the police to do right and act speedily in getting the criminals who are behind this act. As we all know, he was no longer active in the body's structures but was coordinating development issues within his own community."

