Judge: State proved beyond reasonable doubt that Nomia Ndlovu committed murders

On Friday the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court ruled that Nomia Ndlovu was guilty of killing six of her relatives.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding over the trial of now-convicted murderer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu on Friday said the State had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, rejecting the former police constable’s version of events.

Ndlovu has been found guilty in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court of killing six of her relatives.

She was also convicted of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and defrauding insurance companies of nearly R1.4 million.

Judge Ramarumo Monama delivered judgment on Friday afternoon.

The court rejected Ndlovu's version that she had nothing to do with the murders and attempted murder of her relatives.

Monama delivered the more than four-hour judgment: “The State has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. The version of the accused is rejected as being not possibly true.”

The judge said Ndlovu was always the first or the last to be in the company of the victims and was a beneficiary of their insurance policies, which all had accidental death cover.

Pre-sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on 5 November.

