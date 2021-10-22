Interpol SA hopes new platform makes citizens more aware of cybersecurity

It is hoped that awareness will help people avoid internet fraud like a recently uncovered romance scam that preyed on women by striking up romantic relationships online.

CAPE TOWN - Interpol's South African office has launched a new cybersecurity platform.

Under the theme of 'Do your part’, it is focused on increasing awareness and understanding.

It comes as the world marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Interpol ambassador to South Africa, Andy Mashaile, said that they had launched a YouTube channel where people could be informed about cybersecurity matters, like blurring your house on Google Maps for safety reasons.

"The CyberSmart portal's objective is to ensure that the people of our country are cyber smart."

Eight Nigerian men were arrested in Table View following a joint operation involving the FBI and the US Secret Service.

"They will be extradited to the US because they have cases in New Jersey and Texas."

The accused will apply for bail on Tuesday.

