Insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu found guilty on six counts of murder

Over several weeks the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard shocking testimony of how Nomia Ndlovu allegedly murdered her relatives, including her sister and nephew, between 2012 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu has been found guilty on six counts of murder.

While handing down judgment this afternoon, Judge Rumarumo Monama said the former Tembisa police officer was arrogant and non-responsive at times during cross examination, adding that this enabled the State to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Over several weeks the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard shocking testimony of how Ndlovu allegedly murdered her relatives, including her sister and nephew, between 2012 and 2018.

It is alleged that Ndlovu received over R1.4 million from insurance policies.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to inform them that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her.

More details to follow.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.