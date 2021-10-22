Gqeberha man (69) sentenced to life imprisonment for raping granddaughter (6)

The National Prosecuting Authority said the man raped his grandchild several times between 2016 and 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping his granddaughter.

He was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court in Gqeberha this week.

The child lived with him and his wife after her mother passed away in 2014.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the man raped his grandchild several times between 2016 and 2019.

She was six-years-old when the abuse started.

The NPA said the attacks would usually happen when his wife was passed out after getting drunk.

Last March, the little girl was visiting other family members and she was unable to return to her grandparents' home due to the hard COVID-19 lockdown.

That's when she informed her paternal grandmother about the abuse.

The man was apprehended and during the trial, he pleaded not guilty.

Despite this, the court found the State had a strong case.

