Engineering sector workers expected to return to work after strike ends

The metalworkers union announced on Thursday that it had accepted a 6% wage increase for three years, bringing an end to the crippling three-week-long strike in the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of workers in the metal and engineering sector affiliated to Numsa are expected back at work from Friday after the union reached a wage agreement with employer body, Seifsa.

Workers downed tools earlier this month, demanding an 8% salary hike.

While Numsa settled for a wage increase that was less than what they had been demanding, secretary-general Irvin Jim believed that it was worth the fight.

“All workers in the engineering sector, regardless of which employer association they are affiliated to, are slated to a deserved, earned increase,” said Jim.

Jim has urged all members in the sector to return to their workstations from Friday.

“Workers will go back and start going back to work, but the last day of going back to work will be on Monday,” he said.



Meanwhile, employer body Siefsa has welcomed the end to the strike in the sector, saying that the landmark agreement would assist the sector to begin its recovery plan following the crippling strike.

