EFF's Malema promises housing, electricity while campaigning in Kayamandi

Addressing the crowd, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told residents that they wanted to change things in Stellenbosch for the better.

STELLENBOSCH - Promises of quality housing and decent basic services for the poor and marginalised are only a few of the promises that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made to residents in a Stellenbosch township.

Malema kicked off his three-day electioneering in the Western Cape with a visit to Kayamandi in Stellenbosch.

He was almost two hours late but the crowd remained, eager to hear what the leader of the red berets had to say.