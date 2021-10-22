DA confident it will get two seats to take over uMngeni Municipality

The party on Friday said it was focusing on what it could do and making its case to the voters.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has concluded the bulk of its campaigning in KwaZulu Natal with a rally in Howick.

The party on Friday said it was focussing on what it could do and making its case to the voters.

The DA's campaign in KwaZulu-Natal has been fraught with controversy centering on the troubled township of Phoenix.

The area became a flashpoint for racial tension during the looting and violence earlier this year, with dozens of residents accused of vigilantism and charged with murder.

The DA released an election poster in the area, reading “the ANC called you racist, we call you heroes”.

That led to an outcry, the withdrawal of the poster and an apology from the party.

But during its final rally in Howick on Friday, the DA was all business, promising better delivery and clean governance.

The party's mayoral candidate for Umgeni Local Municipality, Christopher Pappas, has his eye on the two seats necessary to take control of the municipality.

And he believes they're on track to do so: “We’ve done active steps to show community members what has been hidden. Many people don’t know what happens in the corridors of government, [but now that they do] they start to rethink their vote when it comes to issues.”

It's likely to be an uphill battle for the party in this area with the ANC garnering 56% of the vote in the last local government elections.

The party’s Umngeni Local Municipality Mayoral candidate Christopher Pappas taking to the stage earlier on. If the party wins two more seats, Umngeni would be the first DA ran municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/Urg0SnEqHP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.