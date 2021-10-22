Creecy: COP26 Climate Change Conference a make-or-break moment

World leaders and negotiators will meet in Scotland over several days to discuss how to reverse the climate crisis.

CAPE TOWN - With just over a week before the COP26 Climate Change Conference, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has outlined South Africa’s expectations.

The minister said the country would head to Glasgow with a clear mandate to negotiate for the full implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

This includes the global goals on mitigation, adaptation and support for developing countries.

Creecy said developing nations could not implement ambitious mitigation targets unless there was sustainability and financing from developed countries.

“One of the elements is Article 2.1.c, which requires all parties to make financial flows consistent with the pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate resilience development.”

She added what was striking was that there was no common global understanding or guidelines to implement some key measures, adding that COP26 was a make-or-break moment.

