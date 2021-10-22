Court expected to hand down judgment in Nomia Ndlovu's murder and fraud trial

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard shocking testimony over the past several weeks of how Nomia Ndlovu allegedly murdered her relatives, including her sister and nephew between 2012 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court is expected to hand down judgment on Friday in the trial against multiple murder accused, former Tembisa constable, Nomia Ndlovu.

She is accused of orchestrating the murders of several family members including that of her sister.

It is alleged that she received over R1.4 million from insurance policies.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to inform them that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against her.

The State has argued that it had presented sufficient evidence before the court to find the former constable guilty of plotting the murders for insurance money.

