Fraser had ample opportunity to appear before state capture inquiry - Zondo

State capture inquiry chairperson, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has responded to Arthur Fraser's claims, saying that he was invited by the commission but failed to come forward to share information.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that former State Security Agency (SSA) head, Arthur Fraser, was given ample opportunity to give evidence before the commission.

This was in response to accusations by Fraser against acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he denied him access and did not allow him to interview witnesses who implicated him.

Fraser has claimed that Zondo, who serves as the commission's chair, refused to afford him an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who testified against him.

Zondo has responded in a statement, saying that Fraser was invited by the commission but failed to come forward to share information.

The acting Chief Justice said that Fraser had never submitted an application to the commission for leave to give evidence.

Fraser recently said that Zondo was not fit to hold the post as the country's Chief Justice, claiming that he lacked the requisite judicial independence for the top job. Zondo is one of eight candidates nominated for the position.

Fraser, who served as the head of the State Security Agency but was then shifted to Correctional Services, came under fire at the commission following testimony about multiple irregularities at the SSA.

