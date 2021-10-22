ActionSA to use ‘extraordinary measures’ to ensure voters find them on ballot

The Electoral Court earlier on Friday dismissed the party’s application to have the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s decision over its name on the ballot paper declared unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Friday said it would now turn its attention to what it said were “extraordinary measures” that it would implement to ensure that voters were able to locate it on ballot papers.

The Electoral Court earlier on Friday dismissed the party’s application to have the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s decision over its name on the ballot paper declared unlawful.

ActionSA said while it's disappointed at the outcome of its case before the Electoral Court, it would now look to the future.

The party had argued that not having its name on the ward ballot paper, after failing to complete the registration form, was an infringement of its political rights.

ActionSA spokesperson Letato Ngobeni said: “While we are disappointed by the outcome, ActionSA is dedicated to the rule of law and we respect the outcome of the court and the experience of the jurists who presided over our matter.”

The IEC argued in court that ActionSA wanted to be treated differently as the requirement of an abbreviated name for the ward ballot paper had been a reality since 1994.

The commission said that if it had agreed to insert ActionSA’s name on the ballot paper after the cut-off date, it would have risked its impartiality.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.