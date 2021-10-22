2 more struggle vets implicated in Modise, Gungubele hostage saga granted bail

They are among the 53 vets who allegedly held Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla hostage last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more former uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans have on Friday been granted R500 bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They are among the 53 vets who allegedly held Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla hostage last week.

So far, 42 people have been released this week.

The remaining nine are also due to apply for bail after they were found to have pending serious cases against them including rape, kidnapping and murder.

The veterans were in a meeting with three Cabinet ministers over their demands for housing and other social assistance at the St George's Hotel in Irene last week.

The officials were barred from leaving the venue and a task force intervened to rescue them.

WATCH: Case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage postponed

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.