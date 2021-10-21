Zuma set to reveal details of criminal complaint against Downer on Thursday

Advocate Billy Downer has been representing the State at the former president's trial as Zuma faces fraud, graft and racketeering charges relating to the 1999 arms deal.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to open a criminal case against State prosecutor Billy Downer in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation indicated this on Twitter on Wednesday but did not comment further.

Counsel for Zuma has repeatedly targeted Downer during the corruption case against him in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal but the State is arguing that this has already been dealt with.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that more details about the criminal complaint would be divulged in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dismissed claims made by Zuma that Downer had leaked information, including his medical records, to the media.

Wim Trengove, also representing the State, said that Zuma had been raising old complaints and conspiracies.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is expected to make its ruling on whether Advocate Downer will remain the prosecutor in the case next week.

Zuma is out on medical parole after he was sentenced to 15 months for contempt of court.

