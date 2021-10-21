Smaller political parties backing themselves for serious challenge at polls

Small parties, independent candidates and civic organisations feel that they could hold the balance should there be no clear winner in the hotly contested metros.

CAPE TOWN - Smaller political parties, like the Democratic Independents in the Western Cape, who consider themselves kingmakers said that they would be mounting a serious challenge at the November polls.

Some have told Eyewitness News that they were hedging their bets on discontent towards big parties like the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

While the DA, which achieved its best-ever local performance in 2016, is expected to hold on to its Cape Town crown jewel, the results could go in any direction in the other metros.

Almost 50 different parties will be contesting for the 231 seats in the Cape Town Metro, with smaller parties considering themselves kingmakers, should it come to the crunch. The DA won comfortably in 2016 with 154 seats and 66% of the vote, with the ANC, getting 57 seats, but those already represented in the Cape Metro, like Anwar Adams of the Democratic Independence Party, said that they considered themselves kingmakers.

“We see ourselves as kingmakers, I mean we've managed to do that. Previously, well I managed to do it previously in Cedarberg. We have this high expectation,” he said.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said that he would relinquish his parliamentary seat to fight for the Cape Town mayoral chain.

“We voted for Patricia De Lille to remain mayor and our vote was the deciding vote. You call it the kingmaker vote and twice we supported Patricia De Lille,” he said.

