Sixth man arrested and joins Mandla Msibi in group accused of double murder

Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and another wounded in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Another suspect has been added in the double murder case involving former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli had been added as the sixth suspect.

Mdhluli appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and another wounded in August.

ALSO READ:

He was granted bail of R20,000 with strict conditions.

All six suspects are expected back in court on 6 December.

The NPA’s Monica Nyuswa said: “Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli has been added as the sixth suspect in the double murder case involving former MEC Mandla Msibi together with his five co-accused.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.