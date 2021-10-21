SADC's Ramaphosa deploys envoys to protest-hit Eswatini

Citizens are demanding the resignation of the king in the kingdom formerly known as Swaziland.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Development Community (SADC) envoys have now been deployed to troubled Eswatini following days of violence in the kingdom.

In his capacity as chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has dispatched a team, including Jeff Radebe, who will seek an audience with King Mswati III.

According to the latest reports, a high school was set on fire and an unknown number of civilians were wounded in the capital city, Mbabane.

People are being asked to donate blood as the protests intensify.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network's Lucky Lukhele: "The reality is that the situation is quite bad. Across Swaziland, no one is spared, not even the elderly, children whether you are walking to a shop you are targeted. Urgent intervention is needed from the leaders of the SADC region that can talk some sense into King Mswati."

