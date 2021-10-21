SA records 80 COVID fatalities as death toll rises to 88,754
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties are on the rise again.
Eighty more people have died in the country after contracting the virus. These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours take our known death toll to 88,754.
Over that same time frame, 591 more tests also came back positive, with the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic at over 2.9 million.
On the vaccine front, 20.7 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.
It's hoped that this number will rise significantly now that youngsters between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 917 846 with 591 new cases reported. Today 80 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 754 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 809 238 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/VMgDQpElysDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 20, 2021
