On campaign trail, ANC's Ramaphosa vows to build new home for Mamre resident

The African National Congress (ANC) leader pledged to build a brand-new home for a 70-year-old Mamre resident. Katriena Sambaba, who has been living in her dilapidated home for the past 40 years, said that she was willing to believe Ramaphosa.

ANC president CyriL Ramaphosa campaigning in the eThekwini region on 10 October 2021. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that positive change was coming for Mamre residents.

He was campaigning in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

There were loud cheers as Ramaphosa arrived in the area with the ANC's election promises.

The ANC leader pledged to build a brand-new home for 70-year-old Katriena Sambaba.

Sambaba, who has been living in her dilapidated home for the past 40 years, said that she was willing to believe Ramaphosa.

"I feel very good, I told him I stayed here for 40 years and no one could help me," she said.

Other Mamre residents complained about inadequate housing, crime and other issues.

“Where’s Mamre’s high school? We need facitilites for the children and things like that, for a better life," another resident said.

Ramaphosa believes that the ANC will be able to snatch Democratic Alliance (DA)-controlled wards from the party come the 1 November local government elections.

