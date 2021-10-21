On campaign trail, ANC's Ramaphosa vows to build new home for Mamre resident The African National Congress (ANC) leader pledged to build a brand-new home for a 70-year-old Mamre resident. Katriena Sambaba, who has been living in her dilapidated home for the past 40 years, said that she was willing to believe Ramaphosa. African National Congress ANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mamre

Elections 2021 CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that positive change was coming for Mamre residents. He was campaigning in parts of the Western Cape on Thursday. There were loud cheers as Ramaphosa arrived in the area with the ANC's election promises. #LGE2021 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is on walkabout in Mamre in the Western Cape ahead of his visit to Mfuleni and Khayelitsha later today. KB pic.twitter.com/dMNkOBmY9b EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2021 #LGE2021 Other residents also complain about a lack of housing in the community and raise other service delivery issues. KB pic.twitter.com/toVI2ArY5q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2021

The ANC leader pledged to build a brand-new home for 70-year-old Katriena Sambaba.

Sambaba, who has been living in her dilapidated home for the past 40 years, said that she was willing to believe Ramaphosa.

"I feel very good, I told him I stayed here for 40 years and no one could help me," she said.

Other Mamre residents complained about inadequate housing, crime and other issues.

“Where’s Mamre’s high school? We need facitilites for the children and things like that, for a better life," another resident said.

Ramaphosa believes that the ANC will be able to snatch Democratic Alliance (DA)-controlled wards from the party come the 1 November local government elections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.